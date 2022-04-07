Deadly shooting near Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood

A man in his 20s was found shot in the 1500 block of Clover St. late Wednesday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Late Wednesday night around 11:30, LMPD got a call about a shooting in the 1500 block of Clover St. near the Pleasure Ridge Park (PRP) neighborhood.

When they got there, they found a man in his 20s that had been shot.

Police say he received several fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects, but the LMPD Homicide Unit is currently investigating.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD or you can submit it to their online crime tip portal.

We will update this story as more information is released.

