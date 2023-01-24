LMPD: Woman dies following shooting on Breckenridge Lane

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police say a woman has died following a shooting just south of Hikes Point.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the woman to UofL Hospital where she died from her injuries a short time later.

No other information regarding the homicide was made available.

The woman’s identity is not known at this time.

Metro Police’s Homicide Unit is investigating and believe all parties are accounted for.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.