LMPD investiating deadly shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

Officers responded to the scene near 22nd and Magazine Street.Traffic has been shut down in the area while police investigate.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

There are no suspects at this time.

If you have any information in this case, call police at 574-LMPD. You may remain anonymous.

This story will be updated.

