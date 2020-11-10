LMPD investigating deadly hit-and-run after pedestrian killed on I-265

Investigators say the accident happened on I-265 the near Billtown Road exit around 4:00 a.m. Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead following an early morning hit-and-run on I-265, Louisville Metro Police confirm.

Investigators say the accident happened on I-265 north near Billtown Road around 4:00 a.m. Sunday. According to police, a man stepped into the roadway while working on his vehicle that had broken down along the interstate.

Another driver hit the man and didn't stop, according to police.

The man died from his injuries at the scene, LMPD said.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. There is no description of the driver or vehicle that hit the man and left the scene, police said.

