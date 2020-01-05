LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood.

Around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to 41st Street where they believe a car struck a man, dragging him several feet. The car drove off, and the man died at the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

