PADUCAH, Ky. — Tuesday, the US Attorney's office in Kentucky announced child porn charges are being filed against a man whose sentence was commuted in 2019 by former governor Matt Bevin. Jones was serving time for sexually assaulting a teenage boy at a party.

Dayton Jones, 24, has has been charged via a federal Criminal Complaint with one count of producing child sex abuse material which is considered child pornography, United States Attorney Russell Coleman said in a news release.



According to the US Attorney's Office, Jones' committed the crime in October. Investigators say Jones created a video depicting child pornography and he created and shared the video with others, using the social media application Snapchat.

Jones previously pled guilty to state charges involving sodomy,

wanton endangerment, and distribution of material depicting the sexual

performance of a minor, in Christian Circuit Court Case Number 14-CR-588.

WHAS11 News reported on the case in 2019 after Bevin pardoned Jones and he was released from prison. Jones was convicted of sodomizing a teenage boy at a party in 2014. He was one of six people charged in the disturbing act which was filmed and shared.

On the new federal charges, Jones faces a mandatory minimum 15-year sentence in federal prison. The maximum potential penalties are 30 years in prison, a $250,000.00 fine, and Supervised Release of five years up to and including life. There is no parole in the federal system.

“This prosecution is about one thing and one thing only, Mr. Jones’ conduct in harming someone’s child in the Western District of Kentucky in violation of federal law,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “It serves as a reminder that despite these uncertain times, Kentucky families are well-served by some inspiring federal, state, and local law enforcement professionals that put themselves at risk to protect our kids.”

The case was investigated by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Office of the Attorney General, and the United States Marshals Service, who all played critical roles in advancing the federal charges and securing Jones’ arrest.

This is the second time Jones is facing criminal charges. In January, Jones pleaded not guilty to drug charges. Jones has a pretrial conference hearing for his drug charges on May 7.

