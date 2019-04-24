MONTICELLO, Ky. — Two Wayne County day care workers have been arrested after a video posted online showed one worker scaring a toddler with a doll while the other recorded it.

According to WTVQ, Tasha Cox recorded Diana Willett taunting a 2-year-old child with a doll, knowing the child had a fear of dolls and small animals. According to the citation, the daycare facility was made aware of this fear when the child began attending.

The video was shared on Facebook and shows the girl hiding under a table, crying and shoving the doll away as the singing caregiver waves it close. The caregiver later comments that the girl won't stop crying.

Willett was arrested Monday and charged with criminal child abuse. Cox was arrested and charged with failure to report the abuse. It's unclear whether they have lawyers.