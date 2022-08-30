Man sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to woman's murder

As part of his plea agreement, David Reinford admitted to shooting and killing Brittany Deihs in December of 2020.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a woman in the Portland neighborhood two years ago.

David Reinford has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Jefferson County court to the murder of 39-year-old Brittany Deihs.

As part of his plea agreement, Reinford admitted that in December of 2020 he arrived at Deihs' home in the 2200 block of Bank Street armed with a handgun.

While she stood in the doorway of her home, Reinford fired three shots at her. One of the bullets struck Deihs and she was pronounced dead at the scene, court documents say.

The shooting was caught on surveillance video and multiple witnesses positively identified Reinford, the Commonwealth Attorney's Office said in a press release.

Reinford was arrested in late January of last year. He pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of murder.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE HERE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.