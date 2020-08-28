14-year-old charged in David Boggs murder

LMPD said the 14-year-old was charged with murder, first-degree robbery and wanton endangerment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection to the murder of 50-year-old David Boggs.

Boggs was found shot to death on Monday, Aug. 10 in the Shawnee neighborhood. Louisville police said they believe Boggs' son was set up to either sell or purchase a phone, ultimately leading to Boggs' death.

LMPD said the 14-year-old was taken into custody early Friday, charged with murder, first-degree robbery and wanton endangerment.

Boggs' family released a statement after his death, discussion the recent rise in violence in Louisville.

"Although the impact of violence in our community hits hardest on those families who suffer the loss of a loved one as its result, violence is a community pain shared by all of us for each victim across our entire city," the family said. "Its affliction can only be resolved by a united community effort."

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

