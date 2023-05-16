Jury recommends Louisville man serve life in prison for 2017 murders of ex-girlfriend and man

A jury found Daquan Lampkins guilty in the deaths of Delivia Carron and Ricky Jones in April 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was found guilty by a Jefferson County jury six years after a man and woman were murdered in the Southside neighborhood.

Daquan Lampkins faced two counts of murder, violation of a protective order and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

That jury delivered the verdict after hearing witness testimony and evidence in the April 2017 deaths of Delivia Carron and Ricky Jones.

Metro Police said the night of Apr. 14, 2017, their officers went to the 100 block of Kingston Avenue following reports of a shooting. At the scene, they found Carron dead from multiple gunshot wound.

A witness told police that Carron lived at another location on Kingston Avenue and officers went to that scene and discovered Jones in the apartment on the floor dead from a gunshot wound to the back.

According to court documents, Metro Police did a sweep of the apartment and found an infant in the bedroom unharmed.

Police tied Lampkins to the murders after cell phone evidence and his vehicle placed him at the scene of the crime.

Lampkins was Carron’s ex-boyfriend, and she was under an emergency protective order which he admitted to police he violated.

The jury recommends life without parole for the two murder charges, 10 years for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and a year for violating the protective order.

A sentencing hearing is set for May 24.

