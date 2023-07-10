Police arrest 2 in connection to broken vehicle windows in Elizabethtown

Authorities said they admitted to vandalizing a total of 39 vehicles: 26 in Elizabethtown and 13 in Radcliff.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Elizabethtown Police arrested two people in connection to vehicles that were vandalized over the weekend.

Darius Earls, 19, and Buster Diebold, 19, were both charged with criminal mischief. Both are from Radcliff.

According to an Elizabethtown Police Department spokesperson, both admitted to driving around and shooting out car windows with a BB gun in Radcliff and Elizabethtown early Sunday morning after they got off work.

Police said they admitted to vandalizing a total of 39 vehicles: 26 in Elizabethtown and 13 in Radcliff.

The Radcliff Police Department is investigating the 13 vehicles in Radcliff.

Police said they recovered a black BB gun from inside the car Earls and Diebold reportedly used.

Anyone with damage is encouraged to contact the appropriate police agency.

