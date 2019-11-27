LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman early Wednesday morning.

According to MetroSafe, the shooting happened sometime around 6 a.m. in the 1500 block of Cypress Street. This is near the intersection of Cypress Street and W. Hill Street.

LMPD said the victim was a woman in her 20s. There are no suspects at this time.

