KSP: Trooper released from hospital following shooting involving suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said a trooper involved in a Harrison County shooting incident has been released from the hospital.

The trooper, who has not been named, is recovering at home.

KSP said the incident happened around 4:16 p.m. Friday in Cynthiana, just northwest of Lexington.

Details surrounding the incident are unclear, but investigators said the trooper was taken to Harrison Memorial Hospital but later transferred to University of Kentucky – Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

The officer was hit six times and three of the bullets were stopped by his ballistic vest. One hit his taser, another striking his radio and the other round struck his body, causing serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police have taken 22-year-old LeeQuan Taylor into custody. He’s been charged with assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and attempted murder of a police officer.

Taylor is being held at the Bourbon County Regional Detention Center.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

