Unapproved Viagra pills worth more than $1 million seized in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) office in Chicago, more than 618 bottles of unapproved Viagra were seized in Louisville.

The two shipments were heading to an individual in Michigan, and if the 18,540 pills were genuine and approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) they would be worth more than $1.3 million.

CBP says the pills were in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA), which prohibits the introduction of any food, drug, device, tobacco product, or cosmetic that is adulterated or misbranded.

These misbranded pills were seized and turned over to the FDA Office of Criminal Investigation for further investigation.

“Our officers are dedicated to identifying and intercepting these types of shipments that could potentially harm our communities,” said Thomas Mahn, Port Director-Louisville. “Consumers do not realize the risk they are taking when using prescription drugs from other countries. These non-regulated drugs could cause health concerns or even death."

Medications purchased from online sources can be improperly produced without pharmacological specifications and safeguards that ensure the protection of human health, the release says.

The FDA recommends that consumers talk to their health care professional about their condition and consider buying prescription medications from state-licensed pharmacies in the US.

