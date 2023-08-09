Gregory Mijares, 41, faces a felony charge of civil disorder and misdemeanor offenses of entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — An Indiana man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges related to his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Gregory Mijares, 41, of Crown Point, Indiana, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in Washington, D.C., with a felony offense of civil disorder, according to the Department of Justice.

Mijares was also charged with misdemeanor offenses of entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds.

Mijares was arrested Friday in Crown Point, and made his initial court appearance in northern Indiana.

According to court documents, Mijares traveled to Washington, D.C., to protest the election and attend a rally held that day in support of former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021.

Following the rally, Mijares began walking with the crowd toward the U.S. Capitol and entered the grounds, wearing a gas mask.

Mijares reportedly made his way to the Lower West Terrace as he pursued retreating police officers. As officers attempted to fall back into the Lower West Terrace Tunnel, Mijares allegedly stood in their path and raised a flag over his head.

Officers then attempted to remove Mijares from their path, and a physical altercation ensued between officers and Mijares.

Capitol CCTV shows that Mijares was one of the first rioters to pursue police into the tunnel, entering the archway at approximately 2:41 p.m.

Body-worn camera footage and open-source video reportedly show Mijares as he approached a set of glass doors that police previously locked behind them as they moved further into the tunnel. Rioters can then be seen smashing one of the panes of glass in the doors.

Mijares reportedly then held up his middle finger at officers before pulling open the now-broken door for others to push forward.

Mijares then approached a second set of tunnel doors just behind the first and pulled one open for his fellow rioters. Officers attempted to push Mijares back using a riot shield, and he responded by taking a step back and slamming his body into the shield.

Other rioters then swarmed Mijares at the police line and began physically fighting officers as Mijares continued pushing against the riot shield.

At some point, an officer struck Mijares with a baton while he was facing the shield wall. Mijares attempted to block the baton by raising his arms up in front of his head, eventually grabbing the baton.

Mijares remained at the front of the line, pushing against police, until approximately 2:45 p.m.

At approximately 2:52 p.m., Mijares exited the Tunnel only to reenter at about 3:11 p.m. Mijares then joined others in a coordinated pushing “heave ho” effort against the police line for approximately several minutes, according to the Department of Justice.

Between about 3:12 p.m. and 3:13 p.m., Mijares assisted other rioters in coordinating the passing of riot shields that had been taken from the police. Mijares then pushed further toward the front of the mob and engaged in another “heave ho” effort against the police line.

After participating in this “heave ho,” Mijares reportedly made his way back to the tunnel entranceway, where he exited at approximately 3:19 p.m.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Indianapolis and Washington Field Offices.

In the 32 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,146 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 398 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.