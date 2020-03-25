JACKSON COUNTY, Indiana — The Crothersville High School Athletic Director and boys basketball coach was arrested after police say he sent inappropriate messages to a 14-year-old girl student through social media.

According to a news release, Detective Mark Holt of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department conducted the initial investigation into the allegations after being contacted by the Jackson County Department of Child Services.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the messages were sent by 52-year-old Gregory T. Kilgore.

Due to the nature of those messages, Kilgore has been arrested and charged in Jennings County on March 25 with Child Solicitation which is a Level 5 Felony.

Kilgore was taken to the Jackson County Jail where he is being held until his initial hearing in Jackson Circuit Court.

This is an ongoing investigation.

