LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Elizabethtown Police say they caught five women from out of state at a Kroger shoplifting.

The shoplifting incident happened in the 3000 block of Dolphin Dr. in Elizabethtown, Ky. around 10 a.m. December 10.

Elizabethtown Police say that the suspects stole merchandise totaling more than $1,500.

Officers say during a traffic stop, they found even more stolen property inside the vehicle they were traveling in.

The total value of the stolen property including what was stolen is over $25,000.00. The stolen items included beauty products such as makeup, teeth whitener, and hair care products.



Antoinette Avant, Jocelyn Jackson, Elena Rios, and Kanissha Price had licenses from Illinois and Kimberly Coffer had one from Nevada.



Officers say they've been going cross-country shoplifting and that each of them has multiple identities they use in other court proceedings.



All five women are charged with engaging in organized crime, receiving stolen property, and shoplifting.

