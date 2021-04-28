'I almost wish it was me instead' | Mother pleas for answers in 2020 murder of son

Lamont Porter was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in September 2020. His family is now imploring the community to step forward with answers in their tragic loss.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In early September, a Chickasaw neighborhood shooting left one man injured and another dead. Now, the mother of the man who died is seeking answers in the open murder case.

Louisville's deadliest year on record saw 173 homicides in 2020, one of the victims was Lamont Porter.

Porter was visiting family on Grand Avenue when he hopped into cousin's car, that's when tragedy struck.

"Soon as I walked in the house, that's when I heard the gunshots," Porter's mother, Luwanda Floyd recalls. "I can't really describe it."

The murder happened just across the street from her house. Now, Floyd is forced to re-live the agonizing day each time she steps out of her front door.

"I almost wish it was me instead of him," Floyd said. "It was hard, it was terrible. It's always going to be on my mind."

Porter had four children and was the oldest of four. The loss has caused a unrepairable void in the lives of his loved ones.

"That was my favorite nephew," Porter's great uncle, Terry Pullum said.

Pullum had spoken to Porter outside the home just before the shooting occurred. Less than an hour later, the street became a crime scene.

"Everything was surrounded, my nephew was laying here in the car riddled with bullets that he didn't deserve," Pullum said.

Close to eight months later, Porter's family is still searching for answers. With his picture printed on t-shirts, Floyd is hoping someone will step forward with information.

"I wear it almost every day, every other day just letting him know that he's still here and he's still on my mind," Floyd said.

She also keeps a memorial for her son in the front yard for anyone that may pass by to know what she's been through.

Her family wants an arrest in the shooting that left her son dead and his cousin injured.

"Whoever done it, whoever pulled that trigger, God seen what you did," Pullum said. "If you know something, it ain't about being a snitch. It's about stopping this."

The drive-by shooting took 28-year-old and father of four Lamont Porter's life and his mother doesn't want to see those responsible take another.

"Get these dangerous people off the street, they don't need to be on the street," Floyd said.

If you have a tip, call the Crime Stoppers 24/7 phone line at 582-CLUE

