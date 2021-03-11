No arrests more than a year after man stabbed in broad daylight in downtown Louisville

Jamal Crawford was walking near the intersection of Brook and Broadway on Oct. 22, 2020, when he was attacked from behind and stabbed multiple times.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than a year after her older brother was killed in downtown Louisville, Frances Chappell said she still has more questions than answers.

Chappell said her brother, 43-year-old Jamal Crawford, was walking near the intersection of Brook and Broadway on Oct. 22, 2020, when he was attacked from behind and stabbed multiple times.

Police told Chappell that Crawford tried to crawl into the intersection to get help.

"It's horrible to think that that's how my brother... took his last breaths - crawling, trying to get help, bleeding out," Chappell said.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Crawford's death, but his sister believes it was a random act of violence.

"Who would stab somebody, let alone in broad daylight, let alone in the back," she said.

Chappell remembered Crawford as a brother, a father and an uncle. She said her family is determined to keep his memory alive by serving the community. This week, they cooked and gave out food to the homeless community at the same intersection where Crawford was killed - turning a corner of killing into one of kindness.

"It hurts because he's not there with us, physically," Chappell said. "But I feel like the things he gave us...the memories he gave us - that fuels us to be able to do it."

Chappell hopes that someone in the community happened to walk or drive by the intersection on the day her brother was killed and saw something that might help the case. Without that information, she said it will be tough to get justice.

"There [are] hardly arrests when things like this happen," she said. "Not because people aren't working diligently to solve these cases, but because they have a lack of information."

If you believe you might know something about the murder of Jamal Crawford, your tips could help crack the case. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling 502-582-CLUE (2583).

Contact reporter Heather Fountaine at hfountaine@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Heather) and Facebook.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.