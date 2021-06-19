Arrest warrant issued for suspect featured on Crime Stoppers

Police issued a warrant of check forging charges for Lea Sweet, of Louisville. Police say they were notified of her identity after Crime Stoppers aired Wednesday.

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — According to a Facebook post from the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, an arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect involved in stealing and forging checks. The story about the crime was featured on WHAS11's Crime Stoppers Wednesday.

A couple's car was broken into in March and a checkbook was stolen. The suspect was caught on two different bank security cameras, cashing several forged checks totaling more than $12,000 total.

Nelson Co. Sheriff's Office says after the story ran on the Night Team Wednesday, they were notified that the suspect was identified as 35-year-old Lea Sweet, of Louisville.

Police then issued an arrest warrant for First Degree Forgery, Second Degree Possession of Forged Instrument, Theft by Unlawful Taking and Receiving Stolen Property. All of the charges listed are three counts each.

Police say Sweet is not in custody at this time and ask anyone with information with her whereabouts to contact law enforcement.

If you have a tip, call the Crime Stoppers 24/7 phone line at 582-CLUE

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.