OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — (WHAS11)-An Oldham County man is facing charges after police say he injured a woman while target shooting in his yard on cedar circle in Crestwood.



According to a police report from the Oldham County police, 56-year-old Horia Dugala is facing four counts of wanton endangerment. Dugala was shooting in the direction of the 22-year-old victim and three other people including a three-year-old child.



The 22-year-old was treated at the hospital for a superficial gunshot wound to the head and released.