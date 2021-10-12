Police investigate after carjacking in Oldham County

Police said the incident happened Sunday morning at the Circle K on West Highway 146 in Crestwood.

CRESTWOOD, Ky. — Authorities in Oldham County are searching for suspects after an early morning carjacking in Crestwood.

According to Oldham County Police, officers received a call of the reported incident around 2:15 a.m. Sunday at the Circle K in the 6400 block of West Highway 146.

The victim, who wasn’t identified, alleged he observed two Black males with dark clothing and covered faces with hoods as he pulled into the gas station.

He allegedly told police when the victim got out of his vehicle, a tall, thin Black male pointed a gun at him. The male demanded the victim’s keys. Both males then drove away. Police said the victim was not injured.

The vehicle is described as a silver 2019 Lincoln Nautilus with KY plate BYH084.

Police said the victim reported to them there was a Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver in the vehicle.

If you’ve seen this vehicle or have any information, you are asked to call Oldham County Police at (502) 222-1300.

