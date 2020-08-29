Woman arrested after shooting near Crawford County, Indiana leaves 1 dead

Police have arrested a woman after a man was shot at a home

BIRDSEYE, Ind. — A Newburgh, Indiana woman is behind bars, accused of killing another person.

Indiana State Police responded to a home in the 2400 block of North Dillard Road in Birdseye around 9 p.m. Friday.

According to their preliminary investigation, Troopers said 57-year-old Lisa Harris shot 56-year-old Michael Harris.

Michael was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Lisa was taken into custody and booked at the Crawford County Jail on homicide charges.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

