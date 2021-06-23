Louisville hits 100 homicides in 2021 after teen killed at Cox Park

Louisville Metro Police said someone in his late teens was found dead in a parking lot on River Road around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police said a man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Cox Park, marking the city's 100th homicide of 2021.

LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said officers responded to Cox Park at 3730 River Road to investigate a report of a person down in the parking lot. When they arrived, they found a man in his late teens who had been shot.

Ruoff said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The homicide means Louisville is on pace for another record-breaking year. In 2016, more than 100 people were killed for the first time in a calendar year since the '70s. In 2020, Louisville hit 100 homicides in August.

Homicides are up 80% compared to 2020 as of mid-June.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating this incident. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact police at 574-LMPD (5673). You may remain anonymous.

