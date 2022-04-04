3 children, 1 adult wounded in Kentucky after shots fired during altercation between teens: Police

Investigators said several people were shot following a fight involving several young people.

COVINGTON, Ky. — Three children and a man were shot and wounded in a northern Kentucky neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m., according to WCPO News in Cincinnati.

The wounded children were 7, 11 and 14 years old and the fourth victim was a 41-year-old man, police said. They were each taken to area hospitals for treatment. Updated conditions were not immediately available.

Officers stayed to gather information on the scene for several hours, while families gathered together to pray outside the homes where the shootings occurred. Neighbor Jared Zech expressed to WCPO the fear he felt when he learned that a shooting had happened outside of his home.

"It makes me sick to my stomach, to be honest with you, because I have a kid of my own," Zech said. "I could have been (walking outside)...and that's why I was concerned. My mom and I live there, and little sister."

Another neighbor, George Smith, told WCPO that there had been a threat of violence in the neighborhood before this, citing a previous instance where a child pulled a gun on him and ran off.

“I just really hope something gets done over this because there really is, there's a lot of kids in this neighborhood," he said.

No further information was immediately released.

