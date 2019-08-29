CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — (WHAS11)-A Charlestown couple were arrested for growing and dealing psilocybin (psychedelic mushrooms) and possession of marijuana.

According to a police report, Psilocybin is a Schedule I drug. Schedule I drugs are defined as drugs having no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.

Police arrested 29-year-old, Jedidiah Lee Adams, and 31-year-old Bailey Michelle Rutkowski.

Acting on a tip, troopers from Sellersburg arrived in the 200 block of Woodridge Drive in Charlestown to investigate possible drug activity. Information gathered and observed while at the property prompted officers to seek a search warrant, which was granted by a Clark County judge and immediately served.

As a result of the investigation, Adams and Rutkowski are charged with Manufacturing and Dealing in a Schedule I Drug Neglect of a Dependent, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Adams and Rutkowski were transported and are being held at the Clark County Jail.

