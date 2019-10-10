LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)- A man and woman have been arrested after police said they broke into a house, changed the locks and pretended to live there.

According to a police report, police responded to a burglary call in the 6400 block of South 26th Street on Oct.8.

When police arrived the tenant of the house stated that Noel Langdon and Brittney Brown gained access into the residence while she was away and changed the locks. Langdon told police that he was given permission to be at the residence from the landlord and knew the actual tenant was going to be evicted on Oct.9.

Officers then called the landlord to come to the residence to confirm Langdon’s story and the landlord stated he did not know Langdon and did not grant him permission to be at the residence.

A search incident to arrest was performed and during the search, police found crushed synthetic marijuana crumpled in a lottery ticket inside Brown's bra.

Police have charged Langdon and Brown burglary 2nd degree and possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree and are being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

