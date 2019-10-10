LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and woman have been arrested after police said they broke into a house, changed the locks and pretended to live there.

According to a police report, police responded to a burglary call in the 6400 block of S. 26th Street on Oct. 8.

When police, arrived the tenant of the house said that Noel Langdon and Brittney Brown gained access to the house while she was away and changed the locks. Langdon told police that he was given permission to be at the house from the landlord and knew the actual tenant was going to be evicted the next day.

Officers then called the landlord to confirm Langdon’s story and the landlord said he did not know Langdon and did not grant him permission to be at the house.

A search incident to arrest was performed and during the search, police found crushed synthetic marijuana crumpled in a lottery ticket inside Brown's bra.

Police have charged Langdon and Brown with burglary 2 and possession of a controlled substance. They are being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

