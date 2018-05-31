HARRISON CO., Ind. (WHAS11) -- A Harrison County, Indiana parent is facing charges tonight after investigators said she stole thousands of dollars from an elementary school.

Tami Herrold, stole $57,000 from the Parent Teacher Organization fund between November 2016 and May 2018, according to police. She was the treasurer at that time.

After members of the PTO contacted police about the missing money, investigators looked at video from ATM machines which allowed them to identify Herrold as the suspect.

“As a husband of a school teacher, I know all too well how underfunded our schools are and to that extent, I know how valuable the funds raised from a PTO are, not just to a school, but to the children attending that school. With the charges we've filed alleging that more than $50,000 have been stolen from the Corydon Elementary PTO, it's fair to say that's not only a lot of money, but a lot of opportunity stolen from our local students,” Harrison Co. Prosecutor Otto Schalk said.

The Corydon Elementary School PTO released a statement saying they have removed Herrold as treasurer and intend to seek full restitution.

Here’s the response from the Corydon Elem PTO. @whas11 pic.twitter.com/WPshYPMK8y — Robert Bradfield (@RobertBReports) May 31, 2018

© 2018 WHAS-TV