LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police arrested 21-year-old Christian Pittman on numerous felony charges including Child Sexual Trafficking and Rape on April 3.

ISP and the Indiana Department of Child Services were contacted in February after a 14-year-old female run-a-way made allegations she had been raped by Pittman.

ISP and child advocates then conducted a forensic interview with the victim and began an investigation. During the investigation, ISP received information that Christian Pittman drugged and raped the 14-year-old.

Pittman came in contact with the victim in January when he found her walking along the roadway. The investigation revealed Pittman forced the girl to perform sex acts on others for pay or in trade for drugs in the days that followed. The investigation also uncovered that Pittman had the victim pose for images that were then sold online.

Detective Tucker, working in conjunction with the Harrison County Prosecutor's Office, requested search and arrest warrant for Christian Pittman. Pittman was taken into custody without incident on Friday morning. Pittman is housed at the Harrison County Jail.

Christian Pittman is charged with one count of Child Sexual Trafficking, one count of Promotion of Child Sexual Trafficking, two counts of Rape, one count of Human Trafficking, three counts of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor and Child Exploitation.

Pittman is currently housed in the Harrison County Jail.

