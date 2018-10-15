LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two people have been identified one day after a murder-suicide in the Bashford Manor neighborhood.

The Jefferson County Coroner says 36-year-old Tiffany Tomerlin and 41-year-old Jeremy Logsdon died from gunshot wounds.

Police found the bodies of Tomerlin and Logsdon at a home in the 2100 block of Goldsmith Lane around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials with MetroSafe said the incident appeared to be domestic related. LMPD called the case a murder-suicide on Oct. 16.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

An earlier version of this story identified one of the victims as Jeffery Logsdon. Officials with the Jefferson County Coroner's Office has submitted a clarification.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV