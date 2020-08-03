LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County coroner's office has identified a teen shot and killed in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday evening.

17-year-old Solomon Henderson was pronounced dead on the scene by LMPD. Officers responded to the area of 41st and Broadway around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police believe the shooting took place at another location and are still determining where it began. The investigation is ongoing.

