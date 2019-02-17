LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man has been identified one day after being found shot inside a Cherokee Triangle apartment.

The Jefferson County Coroner says 41-year-old Brian Price died from a single gunshot wound.

He was discovered in an apartment at the Avenue In The Highlands complex in the 1000 block of Everett Avenue Saturday around 2:30 p.m.

RELATED: Homicide investigation underway in Cherokee Triangle

Police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.