Coroner identifies armed man fatally shot by Kentucky deputy

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot when police said he approached a Kentucky deputy allegedly in an “aggressive manner” with a weapon.

Scott County Coroner John Goble said Wednesday that 44-year-old Chester T. McDonald was shot multiple times Tuesday night.

Scott County Sgt. Eddie Hart said a deputy was responding to a report of a physical assault involving a gun when he encountered McDonald, who was armed and refused to drop the weapon.

A Kentucky State Police trooper said the man “approached the deputy in an incredibly aggressive manner" and the deputy fired multiple shots, striking and killing McDonald.