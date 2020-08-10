Coroner identifies armed man fatally shot by Kentucky deputy

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot when police said he approached a Kentucky deputy allegedly in an “aggressive manner” with a weapon.
Scott County Coroner John Goble said Wednesday that 44-year-old Chester T. McDonald was shot multiple times Tuesday night.
Scott County Sgt. Eddie Hart said a deputy was responding to a report of a physical assault involving a gun when he encountered McDonald, who was armed and refused to drop the weapon.
A Kentucky State Police trooper said the man “approached the deputy in an incredibly aggressive manner" and the deputy fired multiple shots, striking and killing McDonald.
The deputy has been placed on administrative leave.