Grinches do not take a day off.

It doesn't take much for suspected scammers to seize an opportunity to rip you off. The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is the latest crisis of opportunity for scoundrels.

We are all working hard, whether from home or on the job, while also trying to hold on to our sanity, health and money--scammers are working 24/7 to take advantage of you. This of course can add to your burdens.

That's why Kentucky's Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued a warning Wednesday to Kentuckians. Camerons said stated in a news release that new charity and Medicaid scams related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are popping up

He suggests these best practices to avoid the financial loss associated with these scams.

To avoid COVID-19 charity scams, consumers should:

Deflect attempts of telemarketers to rush or pressure you into donating to a nonprofit, charity, or fundraiser related to COVID-19. Before making a donation, research the charity to verify its legitimacy. Visit the Office of the Attorney General’s Tips on Charitable Giving for a list of questions to ask when solicited.

Do not make donations in cash, gift cards, or money wires.

Some Kentucky charities are required to register and report donations with the Office of the Attorney General. Visit our website for a list of charitable organizations and active charitable campaigns in Kentucky.

Donate to charities you already know and trust, and, when possible, donate using the charity’s website rather than a social media or crowd-funding page.

Suspected charity scams related to COVID-19 can be reported to the Attorney General’s online scam reporting form or by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-432-9257.

To profit from the generosity of Kentuckians, scammers may impersonate charities by requesting funds or gift cards to assist victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, including families, small businesses, and COVID-19 patients.

“During this health crisis, we strongly encourage Kentuckians to thoroughly vet any charities that solicit donations for COVID-19 relief work to ensure donations will truly be used to help those in need,” said Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “We also urge Medicaid beneficiaries to be suspicious of anyone requesting personal information or payment in exchange for COVID-19 tests, as testing must be approved by a healthcare professional.”

