LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The coroner has identified a man shot and killed early Saturday in Pleasure Ridge Park.

The coroner says 49-year-old James Roth Sr. died from a single gunshot wound.

Roth was found by police officers in the 6600 block of Sylvania Road around 3:30 a.m.

He was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Police say they do not have any suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.