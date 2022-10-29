Community anxiously awaits answers Monday in Delphi murders

For five long years, neighbors have been hoping for answers in the killings of Abby Williams and Libby German. On Monday, those answers may finally come.

Example video title will go here for this video

DELPHI, Ind. — People all across central Indiana are looking forward to a Monday press conference where police say they will share details about an arrest in the Delphi murders.

"One person's random act caused all this chaos," said Benjamin Rowland.

Several neighbors said they remembered seeing Richard Allen, the man taken into custody in connection with the case, work in the pharmacy department at the CVS in Delphi.

13News checked Indiana's Public Licensing Agency and found a Richard Matthew Allen with a pharmacy tech license.

13News then called to see if Allen was employed at the store in Delphi. The store directed us to the CVS corporate office, which has not responded to a request to verify Allen's employment.

For five long years, neighbors have been hoping for answers, to learn who killed Abby Williams and Libby German.

The mystery created a dark cloud over the community.

"Everybody was scared to let their kids go out," said Garrison Smith.

"It hurts. It hurts me. I have little kids, too. I don't want them to grow up and live in fear," said Rowland.

As Monday's press conference at Delphi United Methodist Church approaches, they hope the details police share will bring closure — not only for the community, but also for the girls' families.

"Everybody wants justice for the family. To know what would even set somebody off to do something like that," said Smith.