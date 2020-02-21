Two Columbus, Indiana police officers were arrested on charges of ghost employment, official misconduct, and theft.

According to a news release, an investigation by Indiana State Police Detective Jason Duncan began in November 2018 when the Columbus Police Department requested the Indiana State Police to conduct an investigation into allegations of possible criminal activity against two of its employees.

The request was made following an internal investigation by the Columbus Police Department.

During the investigation, it was determined that Lieutenant Dan Meister and Sergeant Ron May allegedly worked an off-duty job providing security at Columbus Regional Hospital while on duty with the Columbus Police Department.

The investigation indicated that between February 2015 and August 2018, Meister and May allegedly worked overlapping shifts for both Columbus Police Department and Columbus Regional Hospital. Both officers were paid by CPD and CRH for the same hours worked on numerous occasions.

Investigators found that Meister had overlapped hours worked on 52 separate occasions. May was found to have overlapped hours worked on 62 separate occasions.

In conclusion, the investigation was turned over to a special prosecutor that was assigned in this case.

Warrants were issued for both Meister and May on charges of Official Misconduct, Ghost Employment, and Theft. They were both arrested Friday afternoon without incident and remanded to the custody of the Bartholomew County Jail.

Both will soon face initial hearings in Bartholomew County.

