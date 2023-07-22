CMPD said its officers are increasing presence and resources at all greenways across CMPD jurisdictions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story references a sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.

A sexual assault is under investigation on McAlpine Creek Greenway, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police responded to Johnston Road around 7 a.m. Saturday.

The incident has some people hitting the greenway on alert.

"It’s scary! Something could happen to me... today it's that lady and tomorrow it's somebody else,” said Claudia Barcos.

The victim told police she was walking on the greenway when a man approached her, exposed himself, and grabbed her inappropriately. CMPD said the suspect is then believed to have run toward a nearby location of Pike Nurseries. The suspect was described as wearing a blue Kentucky Wildcats hooded sweatshirt.

Police are encouraging folks on the greenway to always have a charged cell phone with them, recommend having a walking partner and be mindful of their surrounding especially when it is dark out.

Some runners shared some things they are doing to keep themselves safe.

“I usually make sure that somebody knows I’m out here on the greenway and check in with people frequently,” said Aalece Pugh-Lilly.

“I think the best thing we can do is come with somebody else,” said Barcos. “Don’t come by yourself.”

“My watch has a cool safety feature that if it detects something happens it will contact my emergency contacts,” said Kathryn Metcalf, who also wears an emergency ID bracelet.

WCNC Charlotte has reported on other incidents at greenways and trails, including another one at McAlpine Creek Greenway last year.

In September 2022, CMPD responded to a reported sexual assault on McAlpine Creek Greenway. Later that same month, Matthews Police responded to a trail near downtown Matthews after a reported sexual assault. In April 2023, CMPD investigated a reported assault on Little Sugar Creek Greenway after a man told officers he was punched by a stranger.

In November 2022, the Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Department told WCNC Charlotte some safety measures are being added to trails, but it's up to the community to stay vigilant.

Walkers and joggers are urged to practice the following safety tips:

Stay alert

Bring a phone

Go on runs with a group or a friend

Go on runs during the day

Share your location and planned route with someone before leaving

If you do run alone, don't go in isolated areas

Bring a personal safety device with you

Don't wear headphones or keep them at a low volume

