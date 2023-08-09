Police: Man found shot in the face in Clarksville

The suspect was last seen fleeing the scene in a white Ram "work truck" with a construction light attached to the roof of the vehicle, authorities said.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect who allegedly shot a man in the face in Clarksville late Wednesday morning.

The Clarksville Police Department said officers found a man sitting in the median of U.S. 31 North and Charlestown Pike. Police said the man had suffered a gunshot wound to the face.

Resident, Suzanne Hinson said she saw the man screaming and bleeding from his mouth in the middle of the road. Hinson said she was going to pull over, but then she saw another driver calling for help.

"I was assuming maybe he got hit by a car or something," she said " He was fully alert. He was walking on the median. I would've never guessed he had just been shot."

Officers immediately began rendering aid to the man, who was later transported to the University of Louisville Hospital.

The man is currently in stable condition and is expected to survive, Clarksville Police said.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a white Ram "work truck" with a construction light fixed to the vehicle's roof. They were last seen heading south on I-65.

A spokesperson for the department said the investigation remains ongoing and they believe it was an isolated shooting.

"There is believed to be no danger to the public," police said.

If anyone was in the area around the time of the shooting or has any information that may assist in the investigation, officials ask you to contact the Clarksville Police Department and ask to speak with Detective Corporal John Miller at 812-288-7151 Ext. 312.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

