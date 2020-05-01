CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Clarksville Police are searching for a man believed to be involved in a Jan. 4 shooting that did not result in any injuries or deaths.
Joshua Vogler is considered to be armed and dangerous. Police said he is a 5'9" and 180-pound black male with hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a red jacket.
Anyone with information on Vogler is asked to call 911 or contact the Clarksville Police Department at (812) 288-7151 Ext. 314.
