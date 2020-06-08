Clarksville man scammed investors out of over $1 million; faces 22 years in prison

“The false and fraudulent misrepresentations and promises Leonard made to unsuspecting investors is shameful,” said Minkler. “His lies and deceit caused a lot of pain and mistrust to the victims while he enriched himself with luxury. His fraud has come to an end and the victims can begin healing from this fraudster’s pain.”

53-Year-old Anthony T. Leonard developed a software product called nurseVersity, which was designed to assist nursing students in passing their nursing board examinations.



From approximately 2013 through at least 2019, Leonard sought out investors to his companies, and in doing so, made numerous false or fraudulent pretenses, representations, or promises pertaining to the financials of the companies, customer information, and ownership interests.



Leonard also misrepresented his qualifications, education, medical history, personnel issues, and provided many other false and fictitious reasons for needing money. All this was done for his personal benefit.



As a result, investors paid Leonard over $1 million for purported ownership interests and other rights to alleged sham companies. The majority of the funds received from these investors were used by Leonard and his wife for their personal enrichment. He purchased property in New Albany with a lake and buildings. He also enjoyed expensive dinners, trips, and other unrelated business expenses.



This case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the United States Secret Service.