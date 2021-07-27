Crews investigate fire, homicide at Clarksville apartment building

Crews are at the scene of a homicide at the 400 block of Kensington Drive.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Both fire and police crews are investigating a homicide at a Clarksville apartment.

Clarksville Police said they were working a homicide at the 400 block of Kensington Drive Tuesday morning. Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs also confirmed they were working a fire investigation at the address.

While crews have been entering and exiting the residence throughout the day, officials said there is no immediate danger to the community.

