City impounds vehicle after illegal dumping in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville has recorded their first impoundment of the year after someone was caught illegally dumping in the Park Hill neighborhood.

According to Metro Council President David James’ office, the dumping happened inside a vacant lot in the 1200 block of South 10th Street on Nov. 27.

The Department of Public Works Sold Waste Enforcement cameras caught two individuals dumping old furniture in the lot.

James’ office said the person responsible for the dumping was operating a junk removal business without a Waste Hauler license and openly admitted to the dumping.

The vehicle was found Monday in District 12 and issued a $500 citation with the vehicle being impounded. That person will owe $750 with the fine amount and impound fees.

“I want to thank the officers of SWMS for doing their job and being persistent in catching an illegally dumper. It would be nice if this was the only impound we have in 2021, but let others understand, if you do this it will be costly for you,” James said in a statement.

Public Works said it will continue its pursuit of those who dump illegally, jeopardizing human health and harming the environment.

