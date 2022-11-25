On the morning of Friday, November 25, LRPD responded to a shooting at the intersection of Charles Bussey Avenue and Elm Street that left one critically injured.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: According to LRPD. the victim is now in stable condition. There are no suspects at this time.

Update: Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., issued the following statement today regarding the incident:

“All of us at the City of Little Rock are both shocked and saddened to learn that a colleague was critically injured in a shooting today. Two employees of the Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs were in a city pickup truck, working in the area of Charles Bussey and Elm, when the vehicle was struck by gunfire and one employee was hit.

It’s impossible for me to adequately express my frustration and anger at this senseless gun violence in which a city employee was seriously hurt. This public servant is a member of a team assigned to special projects intended to improve the quality of life throughout Little Rock. He was doing nothing more than his job this morning when he became a victim of a gun crime.

There are too many guns on our streets and too many people who incorrectly think violence is the way to solve a problem. We must unite to find new and better solutions to address this scourge of gun crime impacting our city.

I am praying for a swift and full recovery for our city employee. I know LRPD is doing everything possible to identify those responsible for this crime.”

On the morning of Friday, November 25, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Charles Bussey Avenue and Elm Street.

Upon arrival, officials discovered one victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later identified as a city employee with the Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs.

According to reports, the victim is in critical condition.