LA GRANGE, Ky. — A Circle K employee is facing charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets from his place of work.

According to an arrest report, Adam Theobald admitted to police that he stole $8,000 worth of lottery tickets from the Circle K on LaGrange Road over a four-month period to support his gambling habit.

The tickets resulted in about 2,500 to $3,000.

