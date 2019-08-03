LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – On Friday, two people charged in a deadly stabbing in 2017 faced a judge.

Amanda Needy and Timothy Singer are charged with the murder of Nick Morris.

RELATED: Restaurant rallying around slain colleague and friend

He was stabbed to death while taking a break outside the Ciao restaurant on Payne street.

RELATED: Police arrest woman they say hired man to kill father of child in 2017

Police said Needy paid Singer to kill Morris, who was the father of her child.

Needy's lawyer tried to get her released on bond; however, that was denied. The lawyers will meet on March 18 to set a trial date.



