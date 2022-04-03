Judge raises bond for man accused of killing woman, abducting child

Christopher Gordon appeared in court Friday. His bond has been set at $250,000.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County judge has set the bond for a man accused of killing a woman and abducting a child in the Newburg neighborhood last weekend.

Christopher Gordon has been charged with murder, domestic violence, first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He is accused of shooting and killing Angelica James and injuring her 10-year-old son on Sunday, Feb. 27 at a home on Quiet Way. Police said he also took a 2-year-old child that he shared with James. The child was found safe a few hours after an Amber Alert was issued.

Gordon was arrested by Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) Thursday night, four days after the shooting.

During his arraignment Friday morning, Gordon pleaded not guilty via video call.

Prosecutors asked for his bond to be raised to $1 million due to his criminal history. Gordon had previously been found guilty of reckless homicide in 2011, but an appeals court later overturned the five-year prison sentence, according to records.

The prosecution also asked that the bond include an order banning Gordon from having access to weapons or contacting the family.

The defense argued that $1 million was too high, calling it "purely political." Gordon's attorney said the original bond of $100,000 was already higher than he could afford.

The judge set Gordon's bond at $250,000. Gordon is expected back in court on March 14.

