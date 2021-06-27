'Chrissy was a giver, she loved to help people' | Father of Indiana murder victim reflects on last year before sentencing

Christian Pittman was found guilty of murder, robbery, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. He will be sentenced Thursday.

PALMYRA, Ind. — In February 2020, 21-year-old Chrissy Grimsley was killed near her home in Palmyra Indiana.

This week one of the men involved in her death will be sentenced after a jury found him guilty of three charges.

“I hope he spends the rest of life in there,” Grimsley’s father Jesse James said. “He took a life he needs to pay one.”

The jury delivered a guilty plea quickly after an 8-day trial in May.

“When they called and they said he was found guilty on all three, I see my daughter's face,” James said. “I heard the words, ‘I won.’”

They tried to rob Grimsley and drive off, and hit her in the process. James found her lying on the ground, unresponsive.

Grimsley died at the hospital. One of the men, Dalton Madley, who was a juvenile at the time of the crime, pled guilty to robbery and was sentenced to five years in prison, with three years suspended to probation.

Sam Smith pled guilty to leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death and is still awaiting sentencing in July.

Seventeen months have passed since Jesse James lost his daughter, and he is trying to keep Grimsley's memory alive – her social media accounts are still up, and he is trying to get the music that she loved making onto a bigger platform.

“Chrissy was a giver,” James said. “She loved to help people.”

James said he wakes up thinking of his daughter and he goes to bed thinking about her. Moving forward James will always hold the memory and legacy of Grimsley close.

“I got the honor being her dad for 21 years. I wish it was longer but as time pushes forward, so do we, I guess,” James said.

