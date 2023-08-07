Man indicted in deadly April shooting near JCTC campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man months after a person was shot and killed near a college in downtown Louisville.
Chrishawn Philpot, 26, has been charged with murder, assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Philpot is accused of killing 24-year-old Chea’von Moore outside Jefferson Community and Technical College on 8th and Chestnut Street the morning of April 10. Police said a woman was also injured in that incident.
Metro Police took Philpot into custody on Monday.
He is currently booked at Metro Corrections on a $500,000 full cash bond.
